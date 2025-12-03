"It was positively received": von der Leyen stated that the Trump administration was informed about plans for a "reparations loan" from Russian assets

The European Commission informed the US about plans for a reparations loan from Russian assets, and this "was positively received," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday during a briefing on solutions to support Ukraine's financial needs in 2026-2027, writes UNN.

Details

"We informed the US administration. I spoke, for example, with Scott Bessent, that we plan, earlier, right before today, that we plan to develop a reparations loan system. This was positively received," von der Leyen said in response to a question about the US attitude to the European Commission's decision to use Russian assets, against the backdrop of Trump's desire to use them in peace negotiations with Russia.

According to her, she also informed "others who potentially have immobilized Russian assets."

"And this construct is that it invites others to also join with their immobilized Russian assets so that they too can contribute to the financing of Ukraine and contribute to how the reparations loan works," von der Leyen said.

Addition

On December 3, the European Commission announced two options with legal proposals - an EU loan or a "reparations loan" using frozen Russian assets - to finance Ukraine in 2026-2027, which provides for covering two-thirds of its financing needs (90 billion euros). The proposal provides for a 165 billion euro "reparations loan" that can be provided to Ukraine.

