Ukraine hopes for a decision on frozen Russian assets by year-end - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced significant progress on the issue of using frozen Russian assets. Ukraine hopes for a relevant decision to be adopted by the end of this year.

Ukraine hopes for a decision on frozen Russian assets by year-end - MFA

Ukraine hopes that a decision on the use of frozen Russian assets will be made by the end of 2025. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Details

Sybiha announced significant progress in the issue of Ukraine's use of frozen Russian assets.

"We hope for a corresponding decision by the end of this year," the Foreign Minister noted.

Supplement

On December 3, the European Commission announced two options with legal proposals - EU borrowing or a "reparation loan" using frozen Russian assets - for financing Ukraine in 2026-2027, which provides for covering two-thirds of its financing needs (90 billion euros). The proposal envisages 165 billion euros of a "reparation loan" that can be provided to Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

