China's Foreign Ministry stated that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to ending the war

Beijing does not believe that the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine will contribute to the advancement of peace talks. This was emphasized by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, UNN reports with reference to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Details

Lin Jian noted that China consistently opposes unilateral sanctions that violate international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council.

According to him, favorable conditions must be created for peace talks.

All parties should create a positive atmosphere and favorable conditions for advancing peace talks and a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, and not the other way around. - Jian emphasized, answering a question about the EU initiative to provide a loan to Ukraine at the expense of frozen Russian assets.

Recall

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced her readiness to present a legal text for a reparations loan to Ukraine of 140 billion euros. This will happen after presenting EU countries with financing options for Ukraine in 2026-2027.