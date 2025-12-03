China's Foreign Ministry stated that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to ending the war
The Chinese Foreign Ministry believes that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to peace negotiations. Beijing opposes unilateral sanctions that violate international law.
Beijing does not believe that the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine will contribute to the advancement of peace talks. This was emphasized by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, UNN reports with reference to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Lin Jian noted that China consistently opposes unilateral sanctions that violate international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council.
According to him, favorable conditions must be created for peace talks.
All parties should create a positive atmosphere and favorable conditions for advancing peace talks and a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, and not the other way around.
Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced her readiness to present a legal text for a reparations loan to Ukraine of 140 billion euros. This will happen after presenting EU countries with financing options for Ukraine in 2026-2027.