China's Foreign Ministry stated that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to ending the war

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
12:41 PM • 216 views
EU borrowing and "reparation loan": European Commission presents legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 4528 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 11674 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 15711 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 24645 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 33105 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 28317 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 38461 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75238 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 49785 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2m/s
90%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal LodgeDecember 3, 03:42 AM • 21177 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to UkraineDecember 3, 05:14 AM • 26991 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 30402 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalistDecember 3, 06:33 AM • 20756 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 6926 views
Publications
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 7302 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 30672 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 40827 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 50078 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 48187 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Roksolana Pidlasa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Poland
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 53837 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 56030 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 111215 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 85137 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 100917 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
FAB-500

China's Foreign Ministry stated that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to ending the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

The Chinese Foreign Ministry believes that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to peace negotiations. Beijing opposes unilateral sanctions that violate international law.

China's Foreign Ministry stated that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to ending the war

Beijing does not believe that the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine will contribute to the advancement of peace talks. This was emphasized by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, UNN reports with reference to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Details

Lin Jian noted that China consistently opposes unilateral sanctions that violate international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council.

Confiscation of frozen Russian assets in the EU: Euroclear depository warns of risks - FT27.11.25, 11:13 • 3236 views

According to him, favorable conditions must be created for peace talks.

All parties should create a positive atmosphere and favorable conditions for advancing peace talks and a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, and not the other way around.

- Jian emphasized, answering a question about the EU initiative to provide a loan to Ukraine at the expense of frozen Russian assets.

Macron announced a decision on frozen Russian assets in the coming days25.11.25, 20:36 • 5693 views

Recall

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced her readiness to present a legal text for a reparations loan to Ukraine of 140 billion euros. This will happen after presenting EU countries with financing options for Ukraine in 2026-2027.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
United Nations Security Council
European Commission
China
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine