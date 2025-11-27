Confiscation of frozen Russian assets in the EU: Euroclear depository warns of risks - FT

$42.300.10
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
08:20 AM • 1868 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 7794 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 30621 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 31674 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 64457 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibility
November 26, 03:41 PM • 32837 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 31148 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in action
November 26, 03:02 PM • 21521 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry building
November 26, 02:47 PM • 13251 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new research
Popular news
Trump bans South Africa from G20 summit in Miami: what's the reason?November 27, 12:04 AM • 7136 views
"Leak" of Witkoff's conversation with Ushakov: where do the "ears grow from"? The Guardian investigationNovember 27, 01:14 AM • 18651 views
Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNSNovember 27, 02:18 AM • 18814 views
SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk directionNovember 27, 02:50 AM • 11959 views
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his agingNovember 27, 03:23 AM • 18882 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:45 AM • 8704 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 31335 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 64459 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesNovember 26, 02:17 PM • 35874 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterNovember 26, 01:53 PM • 35290 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Xi Jinping
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Geneva
Germany
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 3682 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 39658 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 73772 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 89968 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 89693 views
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Confiscation of frozen Russian assets in the EU: Euroclear depository warns of risks - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

According to the depository's management, this could scare investors in European government debt and lead to countermeasures from the Russian side.

Confiscation of frozen Russian assets in the EU: Euroclear depository warns of risks - FT

The Belgian depository Euroclear has warned the EU about the risks of the proposed "reparations loan" mechanism using frozen Russian assets – most of which are held in the aforementioned depository. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

In a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, Euroclear CEO Valerie Urbain wrote that providing assistance to Ukraine using Russian assets would be perceived outside the EU as "confiscation" of these funds.

As the Financial Times notes, this could scare investors in European government debt. This particularly applies to sovereign wealth funds and central banks – they may consider such actions a "violation of the rule of law."

Valerie Urbain also noted that this would lead to countermeasures from the Russian side. In addition, legal claims are not excluded, from which Euroclear must be protected, the letter states.

At the same time, the CEO of Euroclear expects that the "reparations loan" mechanism will provide for unconditional guarantees. They should cover the depository's risks "as long as legal liability exists."

Recall

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced her readiness to present a legal text for a reparations loan to Ukraine of 140 billion euros. This will happen after presenting EU countries with financing options for Ukraine in 2026-2027.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
António Costa
Euroclear
European Commission
Financial Times
European Council
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine