01:22 PM • 1510 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
12:41 PM • 4082 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 9548 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 14121 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 18078 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 26284 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 34176 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 28880 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 38872 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75584 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Von der Leyen: "almost all" of Belgium's concerns regarding a "reparations loan" for Ukraine have been addressed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that "almost all" of Belgium's concerns regarding a "reparations loan" for Ukraine have been addressed. This concerns the use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's needs.

Von der Leyen: "almost all" of Belgium's concerns regarding a "reparations loan" for Ukraine have been addressed

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that Belgium's concerns regarding the risks to the country if a "reparation loan" is provided using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine were listened to very carefully and "almost all of them" were taken into account, as she said during a briefing on two proposed solutions to support Ukraine's financial needs in 2026-2027, writes UNN.

We have now had an intensive discussion on Belgium's position, where Euroclear, the main source, is located. We have listened very carefully to Belgium's concerns. And we have taken almost all of them into account. In our proposal, which is on the table today, regarding the reparation loan. We have very strong guarantees to protect member states and minimize risks as much as possible.

- said von der Leyen.

To be continued...

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Euroclear
European Commission
Belgium
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine