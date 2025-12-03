Von der Leyen: "almost all" of Belgium's concerns regarding a "reparations loan" for Ukraine have been addressed

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that Belgium's concerns regarding the risks to the country if a "reparation loan" is provided using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine were listened to very carefully and "almost all of them" were taken into account, as she said during a briefing on two proposed solutions to support Ukraine's financial needs in 2026-2027, writes UNN.

We have now had an intensive discussion on Belgium's position, where Euroclear, the main source, is located. We have listened very carefully to Belgium's concerns. And we have taken almost all of them into account. In our proposal, which is on the table today, regarding the reparation loan. We have very strong guarantees to protect member states and minimize risks as much as possible. - said von der Leyen.

