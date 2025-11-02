$42.080.01
Suspicious drones spotted in Belgium spied on F-16s and ammunition - Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken stated that drones over military bases were likely used to monitor fighter jets and ammunition depots. He did not directly accuse Russia but noted that the motives and methods of such actions were obvious.

Suspicious drones spotted in Belgium spied on F-16s and ammunition - Minister

Drones spotted over Belgian military bases were likely used to monitor fighter jets and ammunition depots. This was stated by Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken, as reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

They (drones - ed.) come to spy, to see where the F-16s are, where the ammunition is, and other strategically important information.

- said Theo Francken.

At the same time, he refrained from directly accusing Russia, but noted that it was difficult to imagine others involved in violating Belgian airspace.

The Russians are trying to do this in all European countries. Is it the Russians now? I cannot claim that, but the motives are obvious, and the methods of such actions are also very clear.

- noted the Belgian Defense Minister.

According to him, there is now a "real drone war," and he added that his country's Ministry of Defense must prepare for it.

Reference

Kleine-Brogel Air Base in Limburg, Flanders, is a base occupied by the Belgian Air Force, deploying F-16 squadrons there. Kleine-Brogel employs approximately 1,500 people, from pilots to maintenance personnel.

Kleine-Brogel Base is also one of five military bases used by the United States in Europe.

The military base in Kleine-Brogel participated in annual NATO exercises in October. These exercises involved about 2,000 military personnel.

Also, according to unconfirmed reports, the air base is one of the locations in Europe where US nuclear weapons are stored.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, November 2, several drones were recorded over the Kleine-Brogel military airbase in Belgium, where US nuclear weapons are stationed. Police arrived at the scene, but the drones disappeared, although they were captured on video.

Drones had been spotted over Kleine-Brogel base before. Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken confirmed an increase in the number of incidents in Belgium involving drone flights over strategic facilities. The official emphasized the significant role drones play in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Francken stressed that his country's Ministry of Defense must prepare for such a "drone war."

Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?10.10.25, 11:44 • 54263 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
NATO
Belgium
United States
F-16 Fighting Falcon