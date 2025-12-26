Russian drone attack on Odesa region on December 26: Romania scrambled two F-16 jets

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 7376 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 7566 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 5190 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 11196 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 15078 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 27495 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 15607 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 26652 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 15520 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
December 26, 05:31 AM • 15916 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
5.9m/s
85%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump announced a powerful strike against ISIS terrorists in NigeriaDecember 26, 02:02 AM • 15666 views
Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoDecember 26, 02:38 AM • 18037 views
China turned Russia into a raw material appendage after the invasion of Ukraine - CPDDecember 26, 03:10 AM • 16837 views
Kim Jong Un announced his intention to modernize North Korea's defense sectorDecember 26, 03:43 AM • 12350 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of Ukrenergo09:49 AM • 12394 views
Publications
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 7376 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 27495 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 26652 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 82688 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 83725 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Mark Rutte
Manfred Weber
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 9796 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 20956 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 24753 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 25722 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 28775 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
IRIS-T
MIM-104 Patriot
Mercedes-Benz Zetros

Russian drone attack on Odesa region on December 26: Romania scrambled two F-16 jets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Romania deployed F-16 aircraft to monitor the airspace situation on the border with Ukraine during the Russian drone attack on the Odesa region. Russian drones did not violate Romanian airspace.

Russian drone attack on Odesa region on December 26: Romania scrambled two F-16 jets

On the night of December 26, Romania scrambled F-16 jets amid a Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

Details

Two aircraft took off from the airbase in Fetești to monitor the air situation in the border area with Ukraine, in the north of Tulcea County. This county borders the Izmail district of Odesa region. Romania's air defense system detected groups of drones launched by the Russian Federation towards Ukrainian ports on the Danube.

At the same time, Russian drones did not invade Romanian airspace. The planes returned to base and landed safely.

Recall

On Thursday, December 25, Polish fighters intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea. Part of the sky over Poland was closed due to detected contraband probes moving from the territory of Belarus.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Odesa Oblast
Romania
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Poland