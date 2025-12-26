Russian drone attack on Odesa region on December 26: Romania scrambled two F-16 jets

On the night of December 26, Romania scrambled F-16 jets amid a Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

Details

Two aircraft took off from the airbase in Fetești to monitor the air situation in the border area with Ukraine, in the north of Tulcea County. This county borders the Izmail district of Odesa region. Romania's air defense system detected groups of drones launched by the Russian Federation towards Ukrainian ports on the Danube.

At the same time, Russian drones did not invade Romanian airspace. The planes returned to base and landed safely.

Recall

On Thursday, December 25, Polish fighters intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea. Part of the sky over Poland was closed due to detected contraband probes moving from the territory of Belarus.