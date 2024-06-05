In the Kherson region at night shot down 4 "Shaheds", during the last 24 hours in the region there is a dead and 8 wounded

In the Kherson region over the past day, 22 settlements, including Kherson, were subjected to enemy shelling and airstrikes, among other things, an educational institution, a hostel were damaged, 1 person was killed and 8 were injured, and at night 4 Shahed drones were destroyed in the region, head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to Prokudin, over the past day, Antonovka, Sadovoye, Engineering, Belozerka, Aleksandrovka, Veletenskoye, Tokarevka, Dneprovskoye, Goncharnoye, Shirokaya Balka, Novotyaginka, Berislav, Shlyakhovoe, Krupitsa, Tyaginka, Zolotaya Balka, Mikhaylovka, Lvovo, Arkhangelsk, Krasny Mayak, Kachkarevka and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes.

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 8 others were injured," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

the Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 3 high-rise buildings and 8 private houses were damaged. Hits were also recorded in an educational institution, a hostel, an office building, a public catering establishment, shops and a gas pipeline. Buses and private cars were damaged.

"During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces in our region destroyed 4 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs, "Prokudin said.

