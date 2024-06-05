In the Kherson region at night shot down 4 "Shaheds", during the last 24 hours in the region there is a dead and 8 wounded

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

In the Kherson region at night shot down 4 "Shaheds", during the last 24 hours in the region there is a dead and 8 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the past day, numerous settlements in the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, were subjected to enemy shelling and airstrikes, as a result of which residential buildings, educational institutions and infrastructure were damaged, 1 person was killed and 8 were injured, and the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed 4 shaheds.

In the Kherson region over the past day, 22 settlements, including Kherson, were subjected to enemy shelling and airstrikes, among other things, an educational institution, a hostel were damaged, 1 person was killed and 8 were injured, and at night 4 Shahed drones were destroyed in the region, head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to Prokudin, over the past day, Antonovka, Sadovoye, Engineering, Belozerka, Aleksandrovka, Veletenskoye, Tokarevka, Dneprovskoye, Goncharnoye, Shirokaya Balka, Novotyaginka, Berislav, Shlyakhovoe, Krupitsa, Tyaginka, Zolotaya Balka, Mikhaylovka, Lvovo, Arkhangelsk, Krasny Mayak, Kachkarevka and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes.

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 8 others were injured," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

the Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 3 high-rise buildings and 8 private houses were damaged. Hits were also recorded in an educational institution, a hostel, an office building, a public catering establishment, shops and a gas pipeline. Buses and private cars were damaged.

"During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces in our region destroyed 4 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs, "Prokudin said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
