Air defense forces shot down 22 of 27 enemy drones

Sky defenders shot down 22/27 enemy UAVs "Shahed-131/136". This is reported by the commander of the Air Forces, Lieutenant General Nikolai Oleshchuk, reports UNN.

Details

On the night of June 5, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 27 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from Kursk (Russia) and Cape Chauda (Crimea).

During the air battle, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare of the Air Forces and mobile Fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 22 drones in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Poltava regions.

