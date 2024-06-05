Over the past day, the terrorist country has lost 1,280 soldiers
During the day, the russian federation lost 1,280 personnel, as a result of which its total combat losses amounted to 513,700 military personnel since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
During the day, the russian federation lost 1,280 personnel. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
Combat losses of russians for the period from 24.02.22 to 05.06.24:
- Personnel: 513700 (+1280).
- Tanks: 7806 (+12).
- Armored combat vehicles: 15036 (+16).
- Artillery systems: 13385 (+40).
- MLRS: 1092.
- Air defense systems: 830 (+3).
- Aircraft: 357.
- Helicopters: 326.
-Operational-tactical UAV level: 10805 (+39).
- Cruise missiles: 2270 (+2).
- Ships/boats: 27.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automobile equipment and tankers: 18297 (+69).
- Special equipment: 2223 (+12).
