Russia's strike on the "epicenter" in Kharkiv: search operations completed

In Kharkiv, search operations were completed in the epicenter construction hypermarket, and the police identified all 19 bodies of the victims. This was announced by Interior Minister Igor Klimenko, reports UNN.

Search operations in a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv have been completed. Police have identified all 19 bodies killed in Russian airstrikes carried out by the Russian military on Saturday, May 25. It wasn't easy. The victims were searched around the clock with the help of special equipment among the Ashes, promptly identified using a DNA laboratory - Klimenko said.

According to the minister, criminologists conducted more than 100 studies. The police were contacted by 16 relatives of the missing persons, who provided biological samples for examination. We also involved dog handlers-a service dog found one body and one fragment.

As a result of strikes on an ordinary hypermarket in Kharkiv, 12 men and 7 women were killed. Among the victims are a 17 - year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl. Another 54 people were injured.

