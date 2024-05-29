Enemy attack on Kharkiv's Epicenter: 19 dead already

As a result of Russian air strikes on the Epicenter in Kharkiv on May 25, the death toll has risen to 19, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, UNN reported .

As of now, the death toll has risen to 19. Unfortunately, a 40-year-old hypermarket worker who received an explosive wound and multiple burns died in hospital - reads the message on Telegram.

As of the evening of May 28, rescuers in Kharkiv were still dismantling of the rubble of the hypermarket attacked by Russia, with 20% remaining. Work is also still underway to identify the victims, as their relatives have already donated DNA.