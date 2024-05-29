Enemy attack on Kharkiv's Epicenter: 19 dead already
Kyiv • UNN
Russian airstrikes on the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv on May 25 killed 19 people, and rescue efforts to clear the rubble and identify victims are still underway.
As a result of Russian air strikes on the Epicenter in Kharkiv on May 25, the death toll has risen to 19, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, UNN reported .
As of now, the death toll has risen to 19. Unfortunately, a 40-year-old hypermarket worker who received an explosive wound and multiple burns died in hospital
As of the evening of May 28, rescuers in Kharkiv were still dismantling of the rubble of the hypermarket attacked by Russia, with 20% remaining. Work is also still underway to identify the victims, as their relatives have already donated DNA.