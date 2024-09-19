Russian army attacks two border communities in Chernihiv region: 59 explosions recorded

During the day, the Russian army attacked two border communities in Chernihiv region: Novhorod-Siversk and Semenivka. In total, border guards recorded 59 explosions. This was reported by Northern Border. State Border Guard Service, UNN reports .

During the day, the Russian army attacked two border communities in Chernihiv region: Novhorod-Siversk and Semenivka. They fired from cannon artillery and mortars, attacked with drones and dropped explosives from drones. In total, border guards recorded 59 explosions, - the statement said.

Novhorod-Siverska community

in the direction of Hremyach village - seven parishes, probably the dropping of explosive devices from a UAV.

in the direction of Chaikino village - eight hits, probably from cannon artillery.

in the direction of Vorobiivka village - seven hits, probably from cannon artillery.

on the outskirts of the village of Mykhalchyna Sloboda - two arrivals, probably FPV drones.

Semenivska community

in the direction of Zarichchia village - 12 parishes, probably FPV drones.

towards the village of Tymonovychi - 12 parishes, probably from a 120-mm mortar

in the direction of Baranivka village - three attacks, probably from a 120-mm mortar

in the direction of the village of Karpovychi - eight parishes, probably from cannon artillery.

It is noted that there is no information on deaths among the local population as a result of shelling.

