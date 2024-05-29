More than 50 explosions occurred in Chernihiv region over 24 hours due to Russian shelling, one killed

During the day, Russian occupants struck the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons. 52 explosions were recorded. The shelling of one of the villages damaged a private house and wounded a man who died in hospital. UNN reports this with reference to the Northern Border. State Border Guard Service on Facebook.

Chernihiv region. The situation on the border as of 6:00 a.m. on May 29, 2024. The Russian occupation army continues to use its usual tactics of terror and is shelling numerous civilian objects in our country. During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons. 52 explosions were recorded, - the statement said.

Details

In particular, hostile attacks were registered:

Novhorod-Siverska community: 7 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars and FPV drones) in the direction of Hremyach and Mykhalchyna Sloboda.

Semenivka community: 35 explosions (probably from mortars and cannon artillery) in the direction of Baranivka, Zeonivka, Zaliznyi Mist and Uhly.

"As a result of the shelling of one of the villages, a private house was damaged and a local resident born in 1976 was wounded. The man was hospitalized in Semenivka hospital, where he died without regaining consciousness," the statement said.

Snovska community: 10 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars) in the direction of Yeline settlement.

Addendum

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the goal of the Russian Federation is to open a new front in the north.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was preparing for an offensive and that another group of Russian troops was gathering near the Ukrainian border 90 kilometers from Kharkiv to the northwest.