Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with drones and artillery: 8 explosions in 24 hours

Russian troops attacked two communities in the Chernihiv region, using UAVs, FPV drones and artillery. 8 explosions were recorded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

"On October 4, the Russian army attacked two border communities in Chernihiv region. They used UAVs, FPV drones, and cannon artillery. Eight explosions were recorded,"the statement reads and lists:

Novhorod-Siverska community: one explosion (arrival, likely an explosive device dropped from a UAV) on the outskirts of Hremyach village; four explosions (arrivals, likely from cannon artillery) in Kovpynka village; one explosion (arrival, likely a Lancet UAV) on the outskirts of Dibrova village.

Semenivska community: one explosion (arrival, likely an explosive device dropped from a UAV) on the outskirts of Halahanivka village; one explosion (arrival, likely an FPV drone) on the outskirts of Arkhipivka village.

There is no information on deaths among the local population as a result of shelling.

Russian drone attacks gas truck in Chernihiv region: 3 dead, including a child, 4 wounded