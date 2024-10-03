Russian drone attacks gas truck in Chernihiv region: 3 dead, including a child, 4 wounded

In Chernihiv region, Russian troops attacked a car carrying liquefied gas with a drone. The explosion killed 3 people, including a child, and wounded 4, the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

A terrible act of terrorism. Once again, the enemy attacked the border area of Koryukivka district. The Russians deliberately hit a car carrying liquefied gas to people with a drone. The gas cylinders detonated. Residential buildings caught fire. Three people have been reported dead. Among them is a 6-year-old child. The four injured are a 4-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and two men. All of them were hospitalized - Chaus wrote.

The National Police clarifiedthat "the enemy attacked a gas truck with drones, which was delivering household gas to people - there was an explosion of the truck and a fire in residential buildings", and that Russians launched cynical strikes on civilians in the border settlement of the Snovska community of Koryukiv district this afternoon, showing the consequences of the enemy strike.

"It is preliminarily known that three people were killed - the driver and forwarder of the truck, as well as a girl born in 2018. Four more people were injured, including two children aged 13 and 4," the police said.

According to Chaus, surgeons from the Koryukivka hospital arrived to help the medics. "Two children were stabilized and transferred to Chernihiv Regional Children's Hospital. Their condition is serious," said the RMA head.

"Did the Russians know where they were hitting? They definitely did. Moreover, they understood all the consequences. The legal assessment of the enemy's actions must be given by law enforcement. The international community must respond. Russia is a terrorist. Terrorists will not stop on their own, they have to be stopped," Chaus emphasized.

