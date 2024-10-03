ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Russian drone attacks gas truck in Chernihiv region: 3 dead, including a child, 4 wounded

Russian drone attacks gas truck in Chernihiv region: 3 dead, including a child, 4 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13840 views

A Russian drone attacked a car carrying liquefied gas in the Koryukiv district of Chernihiv region. The explosion killed 3 people, including a child, and injured 4. The head of the RMA called it a “terrible act of terrorism”.

In Chernihiv region, Russian troops attacked a car carrying liquefied gas with a drone. The explosion killed 3 people, including a child, and wounded 4, the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

A terrible act of terrorism. Once again, the enemy attacked the border area of Koryukivka district. The Russians deliberately hit a car carrying liquefied gas to people with a drone. The gas cylinders detonated. Residential buildings caught fire. Three people have been reported dead. Among them is a 6-year-old child. The four injured are a 4-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and two men. All of them were hospitalized

- Chaus wrote.

The National Police clarifiedthat "the enemy attacked a gas truck with drones, which was delivering household gas to people - there was an explosion of the truck and a fire in residential buildings", and that Russians launched cynical strikes on civilians in the border settlement of the Snovska community of Koryukiv district this afternoon, showing the consequences of the enemy strike.

"It is preliminarily known that three people were killed - the driver and forwarder of the truck, as well as a girl born in 2018. Four more people were injured, including two children aged 13 and 4," the police said.

According to Chaus, surgeons from the Koryukivka hospital arrived to help the medics. "Two children were stabilized and transferred to Chernihiv Regional Children's Hospital. Their condition is serious," said the RMA head.

"Did the Russians know where they were hitting? They definitely did. Moreover, they understood all the consequences. The legal assessment of the enemy's actions must be given by law enforcement. The international community must respond. Russia is a terrorist. Terrorists will not stop on their own, they have to be stopped," Chaus emphasized.

Two people were reported killed due to a Russian strike on the Chernihiv region border, including a child

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

