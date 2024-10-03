ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 83365 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157731 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132877 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140106 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137548 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177523 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111883 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169008 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104668 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114015 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

100 explosions in 24 hours in Chernihiv region due to Russian attacks: critical infrastructure facility damaged

100 explosions in 24 hours in Chernihiv region due to Russian attacks: critical infrastructure facility damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14181 views

The Russian army attacked 9 settlements in 3 border communities of Chernihiv region. Damage to infrastructure and buildings was reported, with no information on casualties.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 9 settlements in Chernihiv region, 100 explosions were recorded, critical infrastructure and buildings were damaged, and there is no information about the dead, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"During the day, the Russian army attacked nine settlements in three border communities of Chernihiv region: Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska, and Snovska," the statement reads and lists:

  • Novhorod-Siverska community: Vorobiivka - 8 explosions, probably 152-mm artillery; 3 explosions, probably from UAVs. The shelling damaged a critical infrastructure facility, a private residential building and 2 outbuildings. Hremyach - 4 attacks: 7 explosions, possibly from UAVs. Kamen - 7 explosions, probably 152-mm artillery. 
  • Semenivka community: Karpovychi - 6 explosions, probably from a 120-mm mortar. Semenivka - 4 attacks: 39 explosions, probably 152 mm artillery. Bleshnya - 7 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar. Tymonovychi - 21 explosions, possibly MLRS. Leonivka - 1 explosion, possibly a drone. 
  • Snovska community: Huta-Studenetska - 1 explosion, probably 122-mm artillery.

There is no information on deaths among the local population as a result of shelling.

Russia fired 75 times in Sumy region: 168 explosions in 13 communities03.10.24, 04:11 • 18271 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast

