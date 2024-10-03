100 explosions in 24 hours in Chernihiv region due to Russian attacks: critical infrastructure facility damaged

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 9 settlements in Chernihiv region, 100 explosions were recorded, critical infrastructure and buildings were damaged, and there is no information about the dead, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"During the day, the Russian army attacked nine settlements in three border communities of Chernihiv region: Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska, and Snovska," the statement reads and lists:

Novhorod-Siverska community: Vorobiivka - 8 explosions, probably 152-mm artillery; 3 explosions, probably from UAVs. The shelling damaged a critical infrastructure facility, a private residential building and 2 outbuildings. Hremyach - 4 attacks: 7 explosions, possibly from UAVs. Kamen - 7 explosions, probably 152-mm artillery.

Semenivka community: Karpovychi - 6 explosions, probably from a 120-mm mortar. Semenivka - 4 attacks: 39 explosions, probably 152 mm artillery. Bleshnya - 7 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar. Tymonovychi - 21 explosions, possibly MLRS. Leonivka - 1 explosion, possibly a drone.

Snovska community: Huta-Studenetska - 1 explosion, probably 122-mm artillery.

There is no information on deaths among the local population as a result of shelling.

