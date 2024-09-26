Russians shelled two communities in Chernihiv region, including with rocket artillery: 77 explosions in 24 hours

Russian troops attacked 11 villages in two border communities in Chernihiv region in 24 hours. A total of 77 explosions from mortars, artillery and drones were recorded, with the largest number of explosions being 25 in the area of Khotiyivka, Northern Regional Office of the state border service of Ukraine reported on Facebook, UNN writes.

Details

As reported, in 24 hours, Russians shelled 11 villages in two border communities in Chernihiv region. They fired from mortars, cannon and rocket artillery, as well as attacked with drones and dropped explosives from drones. A total of 77 explosions were recorded.

As indicated, 25 explosions were recorded in Novhorod-Siverska community. The enemy fired from a 120-mm mortar, cannon artillery, used FPV drones, and dropped explosive devices from drones.

As noted, 52 explosions were recorded in the Semenivka community. Russian troops fired from 120 mm mortars, cannon and rocket artillery, used FPV drones, and dropped an explosive device from a drone.

The largest number of explosions - 25 - was recorded in the area of Khotiyivka village (probably from cannon and rocket artillery).

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of shelling.