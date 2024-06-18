Russian army fires mortars at the border of Chernihiv region: 15 explosions

Russian troops shelled the border of Chernihiv region with mortars yesterday, 15 explosions were recorded in the direction of the villages of Hremyach, Leonivka and Bleshnya, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with mortars. 15 explosions were recorded," the SBGS reported on Facebook and listed the number of explosions:

Novhorod-Siversk community: 5 explosions (arrivals, probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Hremyach settlement.

Semenivka community: 10 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars) in the direction of Leonivka and Bleshnya.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

