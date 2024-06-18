$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15137 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 143135 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 140951 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 154597 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 208219 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 244358 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151332 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370751 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183200 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149955 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Russian army fires mortars at the border of Chernihiv region: 15 explosions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31632 views

Russian troops shelled the border of Chernihiv region with mortars, 15 explosions were recorded in the direction of the villages of Hremyach, Leonivka and Bleshnya, no casualties among the local population were reported.

Russian army fires mortars at the border of Chernihiv region: 15 explosions

Russian troops shelled the border of Chernihiv region with mortars yesterday, 15 explosions were recorded in the direction of the villages of Hremyach, Leonivka and Bleshnya, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.        

Details

"During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with mortars. 15 explosions were recorded," the SBGS reported on Facebook and listed the number of explosions:

  • Novhorod-Siversk community: 5 explosions (arrivals, probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Hremyach settlement. 
  • Semenivka community: 10 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars) in the direction of Leonivka and Bleshnya.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Novhorod-Siverskyi
Chernihiv
