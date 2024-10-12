Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with drones, artillery and mortars: more than 60 explosions per day
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled 13 villages in 4 communities in Chernihiv region. More than 60 explosions from artillery, mortars and drones were recorded. There is no information on casualties among the local population.
Russian troops attacked four communities in Chernihiv region using UAVs, FPV drones, artillery and mortars. More than 60 explosions were recorded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook on Saturday, UNN reported.
Details
"The Russian occupation army attacked four border communities of Chernihiv region: Novhorod-Siversk, Semenivka, Snovsk and Horodnyanska. 13 villages came under fire," the statement reads and lists:
- Novhorod-Siverska community - 21 explosions (probably from 82-mm and 120-mm mortars, as well as an explosive device dropped from a UAV) were in the villages of Hremyach, Buchky and Mykhalchyna Sloboda.
- Semenivka community - 26 explosions (probably from cannon artillery, 120-mm mortars, an explosive device dropped from a UAV and an FPV drone) were in the area of Yanzhulivka, Karpovychi, Prohres, Mykolaivka, Leonivka, Zaliznyi Most, Hremyachka.
- Snovska community - 13 explosions (probably from 82-mm and 120-mm mortars) were in the direction of the villages of Huta Studenetska and Kliusy.
- Horodnya community - 2 explosions (probably a UAV explosive device) were in the direction of Senkivka.
There is no information about dead or wounded people among the local population as a result of shelling.
