Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Border communities in Chernihiv region attacked by the enemy with MLRS, mortars and FPV drones: outbuildings on fire

Border communities in Chernihiv region attacked by the enemy with MLRS, mortars and FPV drones: outbuildings on fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 21184 views

Russian troops attacked 8 settlements in two communities in Chernihiv region. Forty-nine attacks using mortars, MLRS, tanks, artillery, and drones were recorded, causing fires in outbuildings.

During the day, the Russian armed forces fired on the territory of two border communities in Chernihiv region. Forty-nine incidents were recorded: the invaders used FPV drones, MLRS, a tank, cannon artillery, and Shakhtys.

Writes UNN with a link to FB page “Northern border. State Border Guard Service”.

Situation at the border for the day as of 06.00 on October 02, 2024

During the day, the enemy attacked eight settlements in Novhorod-Siverska and Semenivska communities of Chernihiv region. The occupants fired from mortars, MLRS, a tank and cannon artillery.

UAVs and FPV drones were also used. A total of 49 parishes were recorded. - the message says.

It is about the fire of residential buildings and outbuildings in certain areas. 

There is no information about the dead.

Details

Novhorod-Siverska community

in the direction of Hai village - four arrivals, probably a 120-mm mortar, and one arrival of an FPV drone;

in the direction of the village of Polyushkine - six parishes, probably cannon artillery. A residential building caught fire as a result of the shelling.

Semenivska community

in the direction of Semenivka - nine parishes, probably RSVPs;

in the direction of the village of Yanzhulivka - two arrivals of FPV drones, three arrivals from a tank and nine arrivals, probably a 120-mm mortar.

As a result of the shelling, two outbuildings caught fire.

in the direction of Leonivka village - one arrival of an FPV drone;

in the direction of the village of Khotiyivka - eight parishes, probably cannon artillery;

three arrivals of FPV drones in the direction of Mkhy village;

in the direction of Halahanivka village - two arrivals, probably an 82-mm mortar, and one explosion - a munition drop from a UAV.

Recall

The shelling in the Kharkiv region caused a fire in the ecosystem.

General Staff: 155 combat engagements over the last day, hottest areas are Kupianske, Pokrovske and Kurakhove

Ihor Telezhnikov

