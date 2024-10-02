Border communities in Chernihiv region attacked by the enemy with MLRS, mortars and FPV drones: outbuildings on fire

During the day, the Russian armed forces fired on the territory of two border communities in Chernihiv region. Forty-nine incidents were recorded: the invaders used FPV drones, MLRS, a tank, cannon artillery, and Shakhtys.

Situation at the border for the day as of 06.00 on October 02, 2024

During the day, the enemy attacked eight settlements in Novhorod-Siverska and Semenivska communities of Chernihiv region. The occupants fired from mortars, MLRS, a tank and cannon artillery.

UAVs and FPV drones were also used. A total of 49 parishes were recorded. - the message says.

It is about the fire of residential buildings and outbuildings in certain areas.

There is no information about the dead.

Details

Novhorod-Siverska community

in the direction of Hai village - four arrivals, probably a 120-mm mortar, and one arrival of an FPV drone;

in the direction of the village of Polyushkine - six parishes, probably cannon artillery. A residential building caught fire as a result of the shelling.

Semenivska community

in the direction of Semenivka - nine parishes, probably RSVPs;

in the direction of the village of Yanzhulivka - two arrivals of FPV drones, three arrivals from a tank and nine arrivals, probably a 120-mm mortar.

As a result of the shelling, two outbuildings caught fire.

in the direction of Leonivka village - one arrival of an FPV drone;

in the direction of the village of Khotiyivka - eight parishes, probably cannon artillery;

three arrivals of FPV drones in the direction of Mkhy village;

in the direction of Halahanivka village - two arrivals, probably an 82-mm mortar, and one explosion - a munition drop from a UAV.

