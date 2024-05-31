Russian occupiers shelled the border area of Chernihiv to Sumy region 21 times: 75 explosions

Russian occupiers shelled the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions 21 times, resulting in 75 explosions, the OC "North" reported on Facebook, UNN writes.

Chernihiv Region

Semenivka Community:

Leskovschina – 10 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Nikolaevka - 8 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Arkhipovka - 1 explosion, probably the discharge of SNVP from a UAV.

Snovsk Community:

Klyusy - 6 explosions, probably an 82 mm mortar.

Novgorod-Siversk Community:

Gremyach – 2 attacks: 2 explosions, probably an FPV Drone.

Sumy Region

Sumy District:

Basivka - 2 attacks: 2 explosions, probably dropped vog from a UAV.

Stari Vyrky - 3 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Bublykove – 8 explosions, probably 122 mm barrel artillery.

Vodolagy - 1 explosion, probably an FPV Drone.

Myropillya - 4 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Stepok - 2 explosions, probably 122 mm barrel artillery.

Obody – 12 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Okhtyrsky District:

Velyka Pysarivka - 3 attacks: 5 explosions, probably an FPV Drone.

Shostka District:

Sopych – 6 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Dem'yanivka - 3 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar; 1 explosion, probably an FPV Drone.

Bila Bereza - 1 explosion, probably an FPV Drone.

Information about damage, dead or injured among the local population is being updated.

According to Sumy RMA, the Russians shelled the Yunakiv community at night. An explosive device was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).