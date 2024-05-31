Russian occupiers shelled the border area of Chernihiv to Sumy region 21 times: 75 explosions

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 24079 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 93960 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142509 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147358 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242326 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172505 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164097 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148112 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221226 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 49304 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 68539 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108784 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 40273 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 73546 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242315 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221218 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207660 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233638 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220691 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 23902 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 20519 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 26337 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108784 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112140 views
Russian occupiers shelled the border area of Chernihiv to Sumy region 21 times: 75 explosions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23741 views

Russian occupiers shelled the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions 21 times, resulting in 75 explosions from various weapons.

Russian occupiers shelled the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions 21 times, resulting in 75 explosions, the OC "North" reported on Facebook, UNN writes.

Russian occupiers continue to shell the border territories of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. In total, 21 attacks (75 explosions) from various types of weapons were counted during the day

- OC "North" reported.

Chernihiv Region

Semenivka Community:

Leskovschina – 10 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Nikolaevka - 8 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Arkhipovka - 1 explosion, probably the discharge of SNVP from a UAV.

Snovsk Community:

Klyusy - 6 explosions, probably an 82 mm mortar.

Novgorod-Siversk Community:

Gremyach – 2 attacks: 2 explosions, probably an FPV Drone.

Sumy Region

Sumy District:

Basivka - 2 attacks: 2 explosions, probably dropped vog from a UAV.

Stari Vyrky - 3 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Bublykove – 8 explosions, probably 122 mm barrel artillery.

Vodolagy - 1 explosion, probably an FPV Drone.

Myropillya - 4 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Stepok - 2 explosions, probably 122 mm barrel artillery.

Obody – 12 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Okhtyrsky District:

Velyka Pysarivka - 3 attacks: 5 explosions, probably an FPV Drone.

Shostka District:

Sopych – 6 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Dem'yanivka - 3 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar; 1 explosion, probably an FPV Drone.

Bila Bereza - 1 explosion, probably an FPV Drone.

Information about damage, dead or injured among the local population is being updated.

According to Sumy RMA, the Russians shelled the Yunakiv community at night. An explosive device was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
novhorod-siverskyiNovhorod-Siverskyi
chernihivChernihiv
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising