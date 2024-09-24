russians shelled three border communities in Chernihiv region with mortars, artillery and FPV drones overnight

russians fired on three border communities in Chernihiv region during the day. They fired with cannon artillery and mortars, attacked with drones and dropped explosives from drones. This was reported by the Northern Border Guard Service of the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, in Novhorod-Siverska community, 14 parishes recorded a 120-mm mortar in the area of the village of Mykhalchyna Sloboda.

In Semenivska community, 1 explosion, allegedly from an FPV drone, was recorded in the area of Uhly village, 14 explosions, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar in the area of Bleshnya village, and 4 explosions, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar in the area of Hremyachka village.

In the Snovska community, 5 explosions were recorded, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar in the direction of Khrinivka village, 1 explosion, allegedly from cannon artillery in Mlynok village, 7 explosions, allegedly from UAVs in the area of Hirsk village and 1 explosion, allegedly from cannon artillery in Huta Studenetska village.

There is no information on deaths among the local population as a result of shelling

