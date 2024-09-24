russians shelled three border communities in Chernihiv region with mortars, artillery and FPV drones overnight

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
russians shelled three border communities in Chernihiv region with mortars, artillery and FPV drones overnight

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17456 views

During the day, russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siversk, Semenivka and Snovsk communities. Mortars, artillery, and drones were used, and there is no information on casualties among the local population.

russians fired on three border communities in Chernihiv region during the day. They fired with cannon artillery and mortars, attacked with drones and dropped explosives from drones. This was reported by the Northern Border Guard Service of the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, in Novhorod-Siverska community, 14 parishes recorded a 120-mm mortar in the area of the village of Mykhalchyna Sloboda.

In Semenivska community, 1 explosion, allegedly from an FPV drone, was recorded in the area of Uhly village, 14 explosions, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar in the area of Bleshnya village, and 4 explosions, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar in the area of Hremyachka village.

In the Snovska community, 5 explosions were recorded, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar in the direction of Khrinivka village, 1 explosion, allegedly from cannon artillery in Mlynok village, 7 explosions, allegedly from UAVs in the area of Hirsk village and 1 explosion, allegedly from cannon artillery in Huta Studenetska village.

There is no information on deaths among the local population as a result of shelling

Recall

Air defense forces successfully repelled an attack by enemy drones on Kyiv region. Targets were destroyed, infrastructure damage and casualties were avoided, and localized fires from the debris were extinguished.

In Sumy region 9 “Shaheds” were shot down, 15 explosions from enemy shelling overnight24.09.24, 09:29 • 16039 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
novhorod-siverskyiNovhorod-Siverskyi

