Russian army attacked Chernihiv region with artillery, mortars and drones in 24 hours: 86 explosions

Russian troops attacked three communities in Chernihiv region with artillery, mortars and drones over the past day, 86 explosions were recorded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"During the day, the Russian army attacked three border communities in Chernihiv region: Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivka and Snovsk. They fired from cannon artillery and mortars, attacked with drones and dropped explosives from drones," the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported and listed:

Novhorod-Siverska community: - 3 explosions (arrivals, likely UAV explosive device drop) and 1 explosion (arrival, likely FPV drone) in the area of Hremyach settlement, - 8 explosions (arrivals, likely UAV explosive device drop) in the area of Kamianska Sloboda settlement.

Semenivka community: - 6 explosions (arrivals, possibly from FPV drones) in the area of Zarichchya settlement, - 2 explosions (arrivals, possibly from FPV drones) in the area of Leonivka settlement, - 10 explosions (arrivals, possibly from explosive devices dropped from UAVs) and 10 explosions (arrivals, possibly from cannon artillery) in the area of Medvedivka, - 4 explosions (multiple, possibly from 120-mm mortars) and 14 explosions (multiple, possibly from cannon artillery) in the area of Mykolaivka, - 15 explosions (multiple, possibly from cannon artillery) and 7 explosions (multiple, possibly from 120-mm mortars) in the area of Yanzhulivka.

Snovska community: - 3 explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the area of Mistky settlement, - 3 explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the area of Kliusy settlement.

There is no information on deaths or injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.