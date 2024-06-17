Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with drones, mortars and artillery: 70 explosions

Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region yesterday using drones, mortars and cannon artillery, 70 explosions were recorded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"During the day, Russian troops struck with drones, mortars and cannon artillery on the border of Chernihiv region. 70 explosions were recorded," the SBGS reported on Facebook and listed them:

Novhorod-Siverska community: 6 explosions (arrivals, probably from cannon artillery) in the direction of Yasna Polyana village.

Semenivka community: 10 explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Bleshnya.

Snovska community: 49 explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar and an explosive device dropped from an enemy UAV) in the direction of Kliusy, Khrinivka and Huta Studenetska.

Horodnyanska community: 5 explosions (probably explosive devices dropped from the enemy's UAV) in the area of Gasychivka and Berylivka.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

