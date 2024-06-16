russian troops shelled 4 settlements in Sumy region, causing 35 explosions
Kyiv • UNN
The occupants shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region 5 times, resulting in 35 explosions in the territory of Yunakivska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska and Znob-Novgorodska communities.
During the day, the occupiers fired 5 times in Sumy region, resulting in 35 explosions in the region. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
During the day, russians fired 5 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 35 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Znob-Novgorodska communities were shelled
Situation in the communities
Yunakivska: russians fired from cannon artillery (2 explosions).
Znob-Novhorodska: occupants dropped 7 mines on the territory of the community.
Velykopysarivska: the enemy shelled from NAR helicopters (16 explosions).
Krasnopilska: terrorist forces shelled the town with artillery (10 explosions).
