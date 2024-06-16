$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13853 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 135279 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 135442 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 149439 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 205366 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242732 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150131 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370534 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182973 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149910 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Number of attacks decreases in Sumy region - OTU "Siversk"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88897 views

The number of attacks by Russian troops in Sumy region has decreased, possibly due to weather conditions or technical difficulties, but they continue to shell and terrorize the population along the border, according to a representative of the Seversky Military Industrial Complex.

Number of attacks decreases in Sumy region - OTU "Siversk"

In Sumy region, there is a decrease in the number of attacks by the occupiers, which may be due to weather conditions and technical difficulties. Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesman for the Siversk military unit, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

We are seeing a slight decrease in the number of attacks, but this may be due to weather conditions, technical difficulties of the enemy, because their tactics do not change, they are shelling and terrorizing the population along the entire border. They are also trying to test our defense for strength. We, in turn, are also taking all measures to hold the entire strip of the state border, to prevent the enemy from even approaching it, and to suppress the activities of sabotage groups

- Mysnyk said.

He added that the use of attack and reconnaissance drones has recently increased.

Recall

The forces of the terrorist state shelled Sumy region 8 times at night and in the morning. As a result, 27 explosions were recorded in the region. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

