Number of attacks decreases in Sumy region - OTU "Siversk"

In Sumy region, there is a decrease in the number of attacks by the occupiers, which may be due to weather conditions and technical difficulties. Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesman for the Siversk military unit, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

We are seeing a slight decrease in the number of attacks, but this may be due to weather conditions, technical difficulties of the enemy, because their tactics do not change, they are shelling and terrorizing the population along the entire border. They are also trying to test our defense for strength. We, in turn, are also taking all measures to hold the entire strip of the state border, to prevent the enemy from even approaching it, and to suppress the activities of sabotage groups - Mysnyk said.

He added that the use of attack and reconnaissance drones has recently increased.

Recall

The forces of the terrorist state shelled Sumy region 8 times at night and in the morning. As a result, 27 explosions were recorded in the region.