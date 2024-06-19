Russian army fired mortars and artillery at Chernihiv region: 31 explosions

Russian troops shelled the border of Chernihiv region with mortars and artillery yesterday, causing 31 explosions, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with mortars and cannon artillery. There were 31 explosions recorded," the SBGS reported on Facebook and listed them:

Novhorod-Siverska community: 9 explosions (arrivals, probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of the settlement of Mykhalchyna Sloboda.

Semenivka community: 18 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars and cannon artillery) in the direction of Yanzhulivka, Leonivka and Bleshnya.

Snovska community: 4 explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Klyusy.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.