The enemy struck at the border of Chernihiv region: 50 explosions, two wounded

Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons yesterday, 50 explosions were recorded. Two people were injured as a result of enemy shelling of the Semenivka community, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN reported.

The enemy attacked the communities with artillery, mortars and FPV drones:

Novhorod-Siverska community: 4 explosions (probably from cannon artillery and FPV drones) in the direction of HS Hremyach and Krasny Khutir.

Semenivka community: 38 explosions (probably from FPV drones and cannon artillery) in the direction of Kostobobriv, Khotiyivka and Uhly.



Two local residents, a man and a woman, were wounded as a result of the shelling.

Snovska community: 8 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars) in the direction of localities Yeline and Khrinivka.

