89 explosions occurred in Sumy region

Over the past day, Russians fired 23 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 89 explosions were recorded. Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Yunakivska, Khotynska, Shalyhinska, Seredyno-Budska, Esmanska, Velykopysarivska communities were shelled. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

Krasnopilska community: artillery shelling was recorded (6 explosions). The enemy also fired from small arms.

Bilopilska community: artillery shelling (8 explosions), Russians fired from a UAV (FPV drone) (1 explosion).

Yunakivska community: the enemy used mortars (11 explosions).

Khotyn community: artillery (6 explosions) and mortar shelling (2 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: The enemy dropped 5 mines on the territory of the community and conducted artillery shelling (7 explosions).

Seredyna-Budska community: mortar (3 explosions) and artillery (14 explosions) shelling was recorded.

Esman community: there was a mortar attack (7 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: the enemy fired mortars (16 explosions), and a UAV (FPV drone) struck (3 explosions).

Demchenko on the situation on the border in Sumy region: we must be prepared for any situation