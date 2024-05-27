Demchenko on the situation on the border in Sumy region: we must be prepared for any situation

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 63857 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138080 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143220 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236559 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171010 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163284 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147663 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218474 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112923 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205104 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 61928 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108652 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 44056 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104338 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 39192 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236562 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218475 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205104 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231224 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218466 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 9590 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104338 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108652 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158049 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156845 views
Demchenko on the situation on the border in Sumy region: we must be prepared for any situation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19383 views

In order to achieve tactical objectives, the enemy may try to enter the territory of Sumy region, similar to Kharkiv region, the SBGS spokesman said.

Russian troops do not have enough forces to achieve their strategic goal, but to achieve tactical objectives, the enemy may try to enter the territory of Sumy region, similar to Kharkiv region. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

We have to be prepared for any developments in Kharkiv and Sumy regions. We understand the enemy's cunning, he continues to keep a certain amount of forces and means, including opposite these regions

- Demchenko said.

According to him, both the regrouping of Russian forces and their build-up may take place.

In fact, we can never rule out that the enemy may try to enter the territory of Sumy region, just as it did in Kharkiv, not to achieve strategic goals, but to achieve tactical objectives. Therefore, there may be a regrouping on the territory of Russia

- Demchenko noted.

The SBGS spokesperson said that the enemy does not have enough forces to take any actions to achieve strategic goals, to advance too far into the territory of our country.

"This may all be aimed at spreading panic so that Ukraine keeps the necessary forces and means on its side opposite Sumy region. The enemy can enter our territory at any time to expand the area of active hostilities," added Demchenko.

Since the end of 2023, Sumy region has remained the most active area where enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been trying to infiltrate the territory of Ukraine.

Iryna Kolesnik

War
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
polandPoland

