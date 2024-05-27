Demchenko on the situation on the border in Sumy region: we must be prepared for any situation

Russian troops do not have enough forces to achieve their strategic goal, but to achieve tactical objectives, the enemy may try to enter the territory of Sumy region, similar to Kharkiv region. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

We have to be prepared for any developments in Kharkiv and Sumy regions. We understand the enemy's cunning, he continues to keep a certain amount of forces and means, including opposite these regions - Demchenko said.

According to him, both the regrouping of Russian forces and their build-up may take place.

In fact, we can never rule out that the enemy may try to enter the territory of Sumy region, just as it did in Kharkiv, not to achieve strategic goals, but to achieve tactical objectives. Therefore, there may be a regrouping on the territory of Russia - Demchenko noted.

The SBGS spokesperson said that the enemy does not have enough forces to take any actions to achieve strategic goals, to advance too far into the territory of our country.

"This may all be aimed at spreading panic so that Ukraine keeps the necessary forces and means on its side opposite Sumy region. The enemy can enter our territory at any time to expand the area of active hostilities," added Demchenko.

Recall

Since the end of 2023, Sumy region has remained the most active area where enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been trying to infiltrate the territory of Ukraine.