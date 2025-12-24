$42.100.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Justified Russian aggression on social media: SBU detained two more pro-Kremlin agitators, one of them a deserter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two pro-Kremlin agitators in Mykolaiv and Volyn who justified Russian aggression. Among those detained are a university postgraduate student and a deserter from the Armed Forces of Ukraine who spread pro-Russian posts.

Justified Russian aggression on social media: SBU detained two more pro-Kremlin agitators, one of them a deserter
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two pro-Kremlin agitators who justified Russian armed aggression and war crimes of the aggressor country. They were detained in Mykolaiv and Volyn, reports UNN with reference to the SSU.

Details

In Mykolaiv, a 25-year-old postgraduate student of a local university glorified Russian armed formations and called for their occupation of southern Ukraine. He left pro-Russian posts on Telegram.

At the same time, in Volyn, a deserter from the Armed Forces was detained, who was hiding in one of the border settlements of Kovel district and published posts on Facebook in which he justified Russian armed aggression.

The linguistic (semantic-textual) examination initiated by the Security Service confirmed the facts of information-subversive activities of the defendants in favor of the aggressor country

- stated the SSU.

During searches after the detention, smartphones and computer equipment that they used to carry out information sabotage were found and seized from the defendants.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 1 of Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);
    • Part 1 of Art. 161 (incitement of national enmity);
      • Part 5 of Art. 407 (unauthorized abandonment of a military unit or place of service);
        • Part 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

          If found guilty by the court, the detainees may face from 10 years to life imprisonment.

          Recall

          The SSU submitted to court the investigation regarding an FSB agent who was preparing a terrorist attack in Lviv in July of this year. The perpetrator faces life imprisonment.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

