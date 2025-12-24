Ukraine and Poland are preparing for new search operations in Rivne region in spring - Ministry of Culture
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine and Poland have begun preparations for new search operations, conducting a reconnaissance visit to the Rivne region on December 19, 2025. The research is scheduled for March-April 2026, according to the agreements of the Ukrainian-Polish Working Group.
Details
"On December 19, 2025, a reconnaissance trip took place in the village of Uhly, Rivne region, with the participation of specialists from the Ukrainian and Polish sides to discuss further research, which will take place in March-April 2026," the report says.
During the trip, Ukrainian and Polish specialists, with the involvement of representatives of state authorities and local self-government, as stated, "inspected the site of future search operations, determined potential dates for their conduct, discussed logistics, urgent needs, methods of work, as well as security issues during their implementation, which are especially relevant in the conditions of Russia's full-scale invasion."
The Ministry of Culture indicated that "these works are planned to be carried out in the spring of 2026 based on the agreements reached at the meetings of the Ukrainian-Polish Working Group on Historical Memory and, in particular, enshrined in their joint communiqué on the results of its activities in 2025."
