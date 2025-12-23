205 battles on the front, the hottest spots are Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions: General Staff map

Over the past day, there were 205 combat engagements on the front, with the hottest spots being the Pokrovsk direction, which accounted for over a quarter of the clashes, and the Kostiantynivka direction, with another 31 enemy attacks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 23, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 205 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched 14 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 41 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4563 kamikaze drones and carried out 3857 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 98 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Vozdvyzhivka, Stepnohirsk, Lysohirka, Malokaterynivka, Liubytske, Barvinivka, Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration and seven other important enemy targets," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out 136 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times near the settlements of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Vovchansk, Dvorichanske, and towards Vilcha, Kolodiazhne.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were 11 enemy attacks during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Pishchane, Zahryzove, and towards Kurylivka, Novoplatonivka, Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 10 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Serednie, Novoselivka, Myrny, and towards the settlements of Nadiia, Cherneshchyna, Drobycheve, Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, in the areas of Serebrianka, Dronivka, Siversk, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops six times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 31 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Sofiivka, and towards Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 58 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Pershe Travnia, Filiia, and towards Sukhetske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Vorone, Oleksandrovhrad, Rybne, Zlahoda, Pryvilne, and towards Iskra, Vyshneve, Oleksiivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 13 times in the area of Solodke, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, and towards Zelene.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to break through our defense 10 times in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaky, Stepove, Plavni, and towards Lukyanivske, Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost one and a half thousand occupiers, the General Staff confirmed the destruction of 2 enemy aircraft