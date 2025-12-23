$42.250.09
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 506 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 14841 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 29947 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 42782 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 30976 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 29066 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 26464 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 24392 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21354 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 18532 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
205 battles on the front, the hottest spots are Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 205 combat engagements over the past day, 58 of them in the Pokrovsk direction and 31 in the Kostiantynivka direction. The enemy launched 14 airstrikes, used 4563 drones, and carried out 3857 shellings.

205 battles on the front, the hottest spots are Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions: General Staff map

Over the past day, there were 205 combat engagements on the front, with the hottest spots being the Pokrovsk direction, which accounted for over a quarter of the clashes, and the Kostiantynivka direction, with another 31 enemy attacks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 23, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 205 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched 14 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 41 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4563 kamikaze drones and carried out 3857 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 98 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Vozdvyzhivka, Stepnohirsk, Lysohirka, Malokaterynivka, Liubytske, Barvinivka, Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration and seven other important enemy targets," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out 136 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times near the settlements of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Vovchansk, Dvorichanske, and towards Vilcha, Kolodiazhne.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were 11 enemy attacks during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Pishchane, Zahryzove, and towards Kurylivka, Novoplatonivka, Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 10 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Serednie, Novoselivka, Myrny, and towards the settlements of Nadiia, Cherneshchyna, Drobycheve, Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, in the areas of Serebrianka, Dronivka, Siversk, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops six times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 31 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Sofiivka, and towards Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 58 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Pershe Travnia, Filiia, and towards Sukhetske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Vorone, Oleksandrovhrad, Rybne, Zlahoda, Pryvilne, and towards Iskra, Vyshneve, Oleksiivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 13 times in the area of Solodke, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, and towards Zelene.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to break through our defense 10 times in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaky, Stepove, Plavni, and towards Lukyanivske, Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost one and a half thousand occupiers, the General Staff confirmed the destruction of 2 enemy aircraft23.12.25, 07:13 • 2980 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Village
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine