The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost one and a half thousand occupiers, the General Staff confirmed the destruction of 2 enemy aircraft

December 22, 07:00 PM • 12116 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 24277 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 37924 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 28302 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 27195 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 25709 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 23816 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21180 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 18391 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13983 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Occupiers turned Mariupol theater into propaganda object - Center for Countering Disinformation12:01 AM • 5874 views
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected services12:39 AM • 7054 views
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"02:14 AM • 7446 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhoto02:50 AM • 5630 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News04:02 AM • 5344 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 37934 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 37636 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 67455 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 89391 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 124330 views
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 12145 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 15006 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 37579 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 34955 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 36736 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost one and a half thousand occupiers, the General Staff confirmed the destruction of 2 enemy aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1522 views

On December 22, Russian troops lost 1,420 soldiers and 453 UAVs, as well as 2 aircraft in the previous period. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.12.25 amount to 1,199,280 personnel.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost one and a half thousand occupiers, the General Staff confirmed the destruction of 2 enemy aircraft

On December 22, Russian troops lost 1,420 soldiers and 453 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. Losses of 2 aircraft in the previous period were also confirmed. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.12.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,199,280 (+1420) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11,446 (+8)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,792 (+20)
        • artillery systems ‒ 35,331 (+23)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,576 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,263 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 434 (+2)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 93,166 (+453)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4,073 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 70,966 (+113)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4,029 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russia has increased its troops to 710,000 people for a strategic offensive in Ukraine.

                              NSDC CCD: Putin's statements demonstrate that Russia is not interested in a real peaceful settlement of the war19.12.25, 14:21 • 3410 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

