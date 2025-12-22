100 battles already today on the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

100 battles have already taken place on the front today, a third of them on the hottest Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active on the Kostiantynivka and Orikhiv directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the summary at 4 p.m. on December 22, writes UNN.

The defense forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. At this time, the total number of combat engagements is 100 - reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, the communities of the settlements of Stetskivka, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, Bila Bereza, Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Rohizne, Atynske, Iskriskivshchyna of Sumy region; Bleshnya, Arkhipivka, Mykolaivka of Chernihiv region suffered from enemy artillery fire.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, five enemy attacks took place today. In addition, the enemy carried out 71 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, two combat engagements took place, the enemy attacked in the area of the settlement of Sotnytsky Kozachok and towards Vilcha. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Pishchane and towards Kurylivka, Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, today the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Serednie, Novoselivka, Myrny and towards the settlements of Nadiia, Cherneshchyna, Drobycheve, Stavky, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked five times near Dronivka, Siversk, Serebryanka, one combat engagement is currently ongoing.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 17 enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 33 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia and towards Sukhetsky, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped seven assault actions of enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Vorone, Rybne, Zlahoda, Pryvilne and towards Iskra, Vyshneve, Oleksiivka. Battles are not subsiding in three locations.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried to advance eight times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Solodke, Varvarivka, Huliaipole and towards Zelene, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled ten enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaky, Stepove, Plavni and towards Lukianivske and Prymorske. Two combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes with guided aerial bombs on Vozdvyzhivka, Liubytske, Barvinivka and Zaliznychne.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Prydniprovsky direction at this time.