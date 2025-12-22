100 battles already today on the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$42.250.09
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 1098 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 2404 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 6922 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10721 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 12225 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 14789 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 14143 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 12150 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 11474 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 8336 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Tags
Authors
Popular news
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhotoDecember 22, 04:50 AM • 37587 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 20971 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 23193 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding Trump09:41 AM • 17737 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 13726 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 1158 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 13981 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 53683 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 75746 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 110000 views
UNN Lite
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 420 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 23428 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 21195 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 31055 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 31952 views
100 battles already today on the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

The total number of combat engagements on the front reached 100, 33 of which were in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy was also active in the Kostiantynivka and Orikhiv directions.

100 battles already today on the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

100 battles have already taken place on the front today, a third of them on the hottest Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active on the Kostiantynivka and Orikhiv directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the summary at 4 p.m. on December 22, writes UNN.

The defense forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. At this time, the total number of combat engagements is 100

- reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, the communities of the settlements of Stetskivka, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, Bila Bereza, Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Rohizne, Atynske, Iskriskivshchyna of Sumy region; Bleshnya, Arkhipivka, Mykolaivka of Chernihiv region suffered from enemy artillery fire.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, five enemy attacks took place today. In addition, the enemy carried out 71 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, two combat engagements took place, the enemy attacked in the area of the settlement of Sotnytsky Kozachok and towards Vilcha. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Pishchane and towards Kurylivka, Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, today the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Serednie, Novoselivka, Myrny and towards the settlements of Nadiia, Cherneshchyna, Drobycheve, Stavky, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked five times near Dronivka, Siversk, Serebryanka, one combat engagement is currently ongoing.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 17 enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 33 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia and towards Sukhetsky, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped seven assault actions of enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Vorone, Rybne, Zlahoda, Pryvilne and towards Iskra, Vyshneve, Oleksiivka. Battles are not subsiding in three locations.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried to advance eight times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Solodke, Varvarivka, Huliaipole and towards Zelene, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled ten enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaky, Stepove, Plavni and towards Lukianivske and Prymorske. Two combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes with guided aerial bombs on Vozdvyzhivka, Liubytske, Barvinivka and Zaliznychne.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Prydniprovsky direction at this time.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast