December 23, 03:52 PM • 18451 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 36064 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 46039 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 54533 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 36785 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 42717 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 21263 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 18810 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 24314 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 39736 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russians simulate an offensive in northern Ukraine to pressure the West - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War stated that these "attacks" are provocative and accompanied by loud statements from Russian officials and propagandists.

Russians simulate an offensive in northern Ukraine to pressure the West - ISW

Russians are simulating a "new offensive" in the border regions of Ukraine, particularly in the Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. This is being done to put pressure on Western countries, create the impression of a collapsing Ukrainian defense line, and improve Russia's position in potential negotiations with the West. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Details

According to ISW analysts, the Kremlin may be deliberately simulating new attacks in the border regions of Ukraine. At the same time, ISW emphasizes that Russia has not created the conditions for a full-scale offensive on Ukraine's northern borders, but may continue limited attacks in the near future.

These "attacks" are provocative and are accompanied by loud statements from Russian officials and propagandists, the Institute for the Study of War reported.

Recall

As UNN reported earlier, about 100 Russian occupiers entered the territory of the village of Hrabovske in Sumy region. Before that, enemy troops abducted 50 civilians from the same settlement and took them to the territory of the Russian Federation.

UNN also reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces withdrew from Siversk in Donetsk region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Ukraine