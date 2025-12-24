Russians simulate an offensive in northern Ukraine to pressure the West - ISW
Kyiv • UNN
Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War stated that these "attacks" are provocative and accompanied by loud statements from Russian officials and propagandists.
Russians are simulating a "new offensive" in the border regions of Ukraine, particularly in the Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. This is being done to put pressure on Western countries, create the impression of a collapsing Ukrainian defense line, and improve Russia's position in potential negotiations with the West. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
According to ISW analysts, the Kremlin may be deliberately simulating new attacks in the border regions of Ukraine. At the same time, ISW emphasizes that Russia has not created the conditions for a full-scale offensive on Ukraine's northern borders, but may continue limited attacks in the near future.
These "attacks" are provocative and are accompanied by loud statements from Russian officials and propagandists, the Institute for the Study of War reported.
