Killed 51 animals: a resident of Kyiv region was notified of suspicion

Police in Kyiv Oblast have notified a 55-year-old woman of suspicion, whose actions led to the death of 51 animals in Obukhiv region. The suspect has been taken into custody and faces up to eight years in prison. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast.

Details

On December 18, law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of four-legged animals in the village of Kremenyshche. During the investigation, it was established that the woman had independently created an animal shelter at her place of residence and was taking in evacuated cats from the combat zone for temporary care.

She kept the animals in a closed house in unsanitary conditions. The four-legged animals were deprived of food, water, and proper medical care, which led to their mass death.

The offender was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Material evidence has been seized. Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Obukhiv District Prosecutor's Office, notified the woman of suspicion on the fact of cruel treatment of two or more animals (Part 3 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the police post reads.

In court, the suspect was remanded in custody.

Recall

In the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region, the prosecutor's office is investigating the fact of mass cruel treatment of animals.