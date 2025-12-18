Number of battles on the front line decreased over 24 hours, quarter of them in the Pokrovsk direction: a map from the General Staff

$42.340.00
03:48 PM • 12352 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 22822 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21437 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39042 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30572 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17673 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18488 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13921 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28648 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11652 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4988 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 4286 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 10022 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7752 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 4908 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39046 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28650 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37856 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33636 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59540 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7846 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61540 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43334 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41380 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47563 views
Number of battles on the front line decreased over 24 hours, quarter of them in the Pokrovsk direction: a map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6200 views

Over the past day, 134 combat engagements took place on the front line, which is half as many as the day before. The greatest activity was observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 38 enemy attacks.

Number of battles on the front line decreased over 24 hours, quarter of them in the Pokrovsk direction: a map from the General Staff

134 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is half less than the day before, with the hottest fighting remaining in the Pokrovsk direction, where 38 enemy attacks were repelled, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 18, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 134 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched 42 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 136 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4855 kamikaze drones and carried out 3869 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 118 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Pokrovske, Pidhavrylivka, Bratske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Svyatopetrivka, Kushuhum, Zaporizhzhia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit an area of personnel concentration, a command post, and two other important enemy targets," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place yesterday. In addition, the enemy carried out 139 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times near the settlements of Lyman, Otradne, Dovhenke and towards the settlement of Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, three enemy attacks took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the area of Zahryzove and towards the settlements of Pishchane and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Novovodyane, Kolodiazi, Drobycheve, Novoselivka and towards the settlement of Cherneshchyna.

In the Sloviansk direction, in the areas of Serebryanka, Siversk, Zvanivka and Pereyizne, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops five times.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 38 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions nine times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Solodke, Pryvilne, Krasnohirske and towards Dobropillia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders ten times in the area of Huliaipole and towards Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers advanced three times in the Plavni area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian army lost 950 servicemen and 484 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine18.12.25, 07:44 • 12835 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Siversk
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia