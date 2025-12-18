Number of battles on the front line decreased over 24 hours, quarter of them in the Pokrovsk direction: a map from the General Staff

134 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is half less than the day before, with the hottest fighting remaining in the Pokrovsk direction, where 38 enemy attacks were repelled, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 18, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 134 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched 42 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 136 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4855 kamikaze drones and carried out 3869 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 118 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Pokrovske, Pidhavrylivka, Bratske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Svyatopetrivka, Kushuhum, Zaporizhzhia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit an area of personnel concentration, a command post, and two other important enemy targets," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place yesterday. In addition, the enemy carried out 139 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times near the settlements of Lyman, Otradne, Dovhenke and towards the settlement of Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, three enemy attacks took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the area of Zahryzove and towards the settlements of Pishchane and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Novovodyane, Kolodiazi, Drobycheve, Novoselivka and towards the settlement of Cherneshchyna.

In the Sloviansk direction, in the areas of Serebryanka, Siversk, Zvanivka and Pereyizne, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops five times.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 38 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions nine times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Solodke, Pryvilne, Krasnohirske and towards Dobropillia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders ten times in the area of Huliaipole and towards Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers advanced three times in the Plavni area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian army lost 950 servicemen and 484 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine