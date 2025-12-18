Enemy drone attacked car on bridge in Odesa district: woman killed, three children hospitalized
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy attack drone hit a civilian car moving on a bridge in the Odesa district. A woman in the car was killed, and her three children were taken to the hospital with injuries and an acute stress reaction.
An enemy attack drone hit a civilian car moving on a bridge in the Odesa district. A woman who was in the car died, and her three children were taken to the hospital. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.
A woman with three children was in the car. The mother sustained severe injuries and, unfortunately, died in the ambulance. Her three children were taken to the hospital with bodily injuries and an acute stress reaction. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance.
The head of the Regional Military Administration expressed sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and emphasized that this is another cynical war crime committed by Russia.
Additionally
Kiper also urged drivers to refrain from moving towards the bridge in the area of the Dniester Estuary near the village of Mayaky. The enemy has already attacked this section three times.
