US deactivates attack helicopter squadron in South Korea: what is known

The US Army deactivated the 5th Air Squadron of the 17th Regiment (5-17 ACS), based at Camp Humphreys (South Korea). This became known from a report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS). The unit, which operated AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and RQ-7B Shadow reconnaissance drones, ceased operations on December 15, 2025. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The deactivation took place as part of the large-scale "Army Transformation Initiative" (ATI), implemented by the US Department of Defense under the leadership of Pete Hegseth. The main directions of the reform include:

Replacement of manned equipment - the US Army is gradually reducing the number of squadrons, replacing some manned helicopters with unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

Global modernization - the changes apply not only to the contingent in Korea, but to the entire aviation structure of the US ground forces.

Issue of troop strength

This event caused concern in Seoul regarding a possible reduction in the American military presence. Currently, about 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea.

South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-baek stated that these changes are part of a global reform, not a specific decision to withdraw forces from the peninsula. He also emphasized that the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026 explicitly prohibits the Pentagon from using budget funds to reduce troop strength in Korea below the level of 28,500 people.

Further steps

Despite the Congressional report on the deactivation, the Pentagon noted that the final decision on the future force structure is still being considered. The South Korean Defense Minister plans to visit Camp Humphreys on January 6 to receive detailed explanations from the American command. It is currently unknown whether the 5-17 ACS will be replaced by another unit on a rotational basis, or whether its functions will be taken over by drones and other available assets.

