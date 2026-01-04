US deactivates attack helicopter squadron in South Korea: what is known

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
January 3, 07:16 PM • 10191 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 26134 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 31698 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 33872 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 52510 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 73818 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 65897 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 85709 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 47442 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 75513 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
3.2m/s
73%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Kyiv, three bus routes will change on January 4: the reason has become knownPhotoJanuary 3, 04:22 PM • 6402 views
Trump posted a photo of Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his detentionPhotoJanuary 3, 04:37 PM • 24226 views
"Venezuela will be free": opposition leader María Machado addressed compatriots after Maduro's arrestPhotoJanuary 3, 04:55 PM • 6112 views
EU reacts to Maduro's arrest: Kallas calls for restraint and adherence to international lawJanuary 3, 05:17 PM • 5104 views
Trump spoke about Putin: "I'm not thrilled with him, he kills too many people"January 3, 06:33 PM • 4246 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 67073 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 85962 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 98721 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 235258 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 165925 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Pam Bondi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
New York City
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos10:58 PM • 1246 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 59384 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 69248 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 67137 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 165925 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
Eurofighter Typhoon

US deactivates attack helicopter squadron in South Korea: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The US Army deactivated the 5th Air Squadron of the 17th Regiment, based in South Korea, on December 15, 2025. This event is part of a global reform and does not involve a reduction in the US military presence in the region.

US deactivates attack helicopter squadron in South Korea: what is known

The US Army deactivated the 5th Air Squadron of the 17th Regiment (5-17 ACS), based at Camp Humphreys (South Korea). This became known from a report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS). The unit, which operated AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and RQ-7B Shadow reconnaissance drones, ceased operations on December 15, 2025. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The deactivation took place as part of the large-scale "Army Transformation Initiative" (ATI), implemented by the US Department of Defense under the leadership of Pete Hegseth. The main directions of the reform include:

  • Replacement of manned equipment - the US Army is gradually reducing the number of squadrons, replacing some manned helicopters with unmanned aerial systems (UAS).
    • Global modernization - the changes apply not only to the contingent in Korea, but to the entire aviation structure of the US ground forces.

      Issue of troop strength

      This event caused concern in Seoul regarding a possible reduction in the American military presence. Currently, about 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea.

      Taiwan remains on high alert after large-scale PRC exercises "Mission Justice 2025"31.12.25, 19:48 • 4051 view

      South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-baek stated that these changes are part of a global reform, not a specific decision to withdraw forces from the peninsula. He also emphasized that the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026 explicitly prohibits the Pentagon from using budget funds to reduce troop strength in Korea below the level of 28,500 people.

      Further steps

      Despite the Congressional report on the deactivation, the Pentagon noted that the final decision on the future force structure is still being considered. The South Korean Defense Minister plans to visit Camp Humphreys on January 6 to receive detailed explanations from the American command. It is currently unknown whether the 5-17 ACS will be replaced by another unit on a rotational basis, or whether its functions will be taken over by drones and other available assets. 

      China's military buildup makes US vulnerable - Pentagon24.12.25, 03:46 • 14618 views

      Stepan Haftko

      News of the World
      Technology
      Pete Hegseth
      Boeing AH-64 Apache
      United States Army
      United States Department of Defense
      The Pentagon
      United States Congress
      South Korea
      United States