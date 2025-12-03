Battle-tested: Nightmare FPV strike drone, used in Ukraine, approved for US Army

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 382 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM • 2240 views
The EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 7652 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
11:38 AM • 14056 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 18055 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 21433 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 27915 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 35559 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 29549 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 39464 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
93%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 40589 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalistDecember 3, 06:33 AM • 26329 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 11614 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 17869 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine12:41 PM • 11680 views
Publications
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 17998 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 40721 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 45626 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 54817 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 52733 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Europe
United States
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 56099 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 58296 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 113346 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 87098 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 102856 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Diia (service)
FAB-500
Social network

Battle-tested: Nightmare FPV strike drone, used in Ukraine, approved for US Army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The Nightmare FPV drone platform from Renegade UxS, which has proven its effectiveness in Ukraine, has been officially added to the US government's BLUE UAS Cleared List. This allows the US military to use the strike drone, bypassing lengthy defense procurement cycles.

Battle-tested: Nightmare FPV strike drone, used in Ukraine, approved for US Army

The Nightmare FPV drone platform by Renegade UxS, which has proven its effectiveness on the battlefield in Ukraine, has been officially added to the American government's BLUE UAS Cleared List. This paves the way for the use of this attack drone by American military units in accordance with the Pentagon's procurement frameworks. This is reported by Defence-Blog, writes UNN.

Details

The developer company confirmed that the inclusion of Nightmare FPV was made possible through cooperation with defense partner Nocturnal AI. The statement emphasizes the operational reliability of the system, highlighting that the drone "has been used in Ukraine and has shown top three results in large FPV flights with both the US Army and Marine Corps." This means that the system not only meets NDAA requirements but has also been tested in real combat conditions.

Global arms manufacturers' revenues reached record levels amid wars in Ukraine and Gaza - SIPRI01.12.25, 09:02 • 5028 views

Nightmare FPV is described as a software-defined attack drone designed for advanced tactical units. According to Renegade UxS, its modularity and adaptability allow units to quickly respond to close-range attacks. Inclusion on the BLUE UAS list will allow the US military to accelerate the procurement and deployment of these drones, bypassing lengthy defense procurement cycles.

Ukraine tests new weapons to counter Russian KABs - General Staff30.11.25, 21:15 • 13185 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
United States Army
United States Marine Corps
The Pentagon
Gaza Strip
Ukraine