Battle-tested: Nightmare FPV strike drone, used in Ukraine, approved for US Army

The Nightmare FPV drone platform by Renegade UxS, which has proven its effectiveness on the battlefield in Ukraine, has been officially added to the American government's BLUE UAS Cleared List. This paves the way for the use of this attack drone by American military units in accordance with the Pentagon's procurement frameworks. This is reported by Defence-Blog, writes UNN.

The developer company confirmed that the inclusion of Nightmare FPV was made possible through cooperation with defense partner Nocturnal AI. The statement emphasizes the operational reliability of the system, highlighting that the drone "has been used in Ukraine and has shown top three results in large FPV flights with both the US Army and Marine Corps." This means that the system not only meets NDAA requirements but has also been tested in real combat conditions.

Nightmare FPV is described as a software-defined attack drone designed for advanced tactical units. According to Renegade UxS, its modularity and adaptability allow units to quickly respond to close-range attacks. Inclusion on the BLUE UAS list will allow the US military to accelerate the procurement and deployment of these drones, bypassing lengthy defense procurement cycles.

