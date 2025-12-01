Global arms manufacturers' revenues reached record levels amid wars in Ukraine and Gaza - SIPRI

$42.190.00
48.890.02
ukenru
06:00 AM • 3532 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 27340 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 40697 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 36644 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 38379 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 36777 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 35578 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 42530 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 33632 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 28290 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
0m/s
97%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"There is constructiveness, we will continue to work": Zelenskyy assessed Ukrainian-American negotiations in FloridaPhotoNovember 30, 09:48 PM • 5878 views
No deadlines for either side: Trump commented on negotiations for a "peace deal"November 30, 10:55 PM • 6524 views
Polish President refused to meet with Orban: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reactedPhotoNovember 30, 11:58 PM • 11819 views
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in VovchanskVideo02:12 AM • 6330 views
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJ02:45 AM • 15287 views
Publications
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December06:00 AM • 3532 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 55974 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 96573 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 78642 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 86831 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Florida
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 55974 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 48431 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 64940 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 84011 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 115287 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
FIFA (video game series)
Heating
IPad Pro

Global arms manufacturers' revenues reached record levels amid wars in Ukraine and Gaza - SIPRI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Arms sales revenues of the top 100 arms-producing companies grew by 5.9% in 2024, reaching $679 billion. This growth is driven by the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, geopolitical tensions, and increased military spending.

Global arms manufacturers' revenues reached record levels amid wars in Ukraine and Gaza - SIPRI

Global arms sales revenues surged in 2024 as demand was boosted amid the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, global and regional geopolitical tensions, and ever-increasing military spending, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), UNN reports.

Details

For the first time since 2018, all five largest arms companies increased their arms sales revenues.

Revenues from arms sales and military services by the 100 largest arms-producing companies increased by 5.9% in 2024, reaching a record $679 billion

- according to new data published by SIPRI on December 1.

While the bulk of global growth was driven by companies based in Europe and the United States, year-on-year growth was reportedly observed in all regions of the world represented in the top 100. The only exception was Asia and Oceania, where problems in the Chinese arms industry lowered the overall figure for the region.

Growing revenues and new orders have prompted many arms companies to expand production lines, increase capacity, establish new subsidiaries, or make acquisitions, the report says.

"Last year, global arms sales revenues reached the highest level recorded by SIPRI, as manufacturers capitalized on high demand," said Lorenzo Scarcazato, a researcher at SIPRI's Military Expenditure and Arms Production Program. "While companies are scaling up their production capacities, they still face a number of challenges that could affect costs and delivery schedules."

Global military spending hits record high since Cold War, Ukraine up 2.9% - SIPRI28.04.25, 08:36 • 3586 views

To be continued...

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Asia
Europe
United States
Gaza Strip
Ukraine