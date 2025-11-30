Ukraine tests new weapons to counter Russian KABs - General Staff

Ukraine is testing new weapons to counter Russian guided aerial bombs (KABs). This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine following the results of a monthly meeting on capability development, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in September-November, the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed up to 100 enemy KABs.

The conditions of modern warfare dictate, first and foremost, the need to develop and scale up the direction of unmanned systems, other high-tech means of destruction and repulsion of enemy attacks. - stated the General Staff.

The military reported that, along with other air attack means, the enemy has already used 138 jet "Geraniums" – most of them were destroyed by our air defense.

"The implementation and scaling of innovations are effective when the capabilities of our troops grow at the same time," emphasized Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksiy Shevchenko.

Recall

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Russian military has an advantage in the drone air war, and Ukrainian logistics and unmanned units are suffering losses that already exceed those of the infantry.

