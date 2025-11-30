Ukraine tests new weapons to counter Russian KABs - General Staff

$42.190.00
06:02 PM • 17692 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
03:17 PM • 20507 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 23726 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 26276 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 27480 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 31703 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 39598 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 31640 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 27364 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 23957 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated a scheme for selling stolen fuel by "Kadyrovites" near Berdiansk: two explosions occurredVideoNovember 30, 10:31 AM • 20643 views
In Odesa, the director of a private company was served with a notice of suspicion for illegal construction on the Black Sea coastNovember 30, 10:58 AM • 9242 views
Putin's envoy Dmitriev boasted about receiving an award from the US for promoting dialogue with RussiaPhotoNovember 30, 11:37 AM • 4090 views
Russian attack on Sumy region on November 30: part of Sumy city left without electricityNovember 30, 01:19 PM • 6344 views
Archaeologists found a large Bronze Age city in the Kazakh steppes: research detailsPhoto04:04 PM • 6030 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 44513 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 87854 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 70856 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 78964 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 77298 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 44517 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 44740 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 61375 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 80596 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 112033 views
Ukraine tests new weapons to counter Russian KABs - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2636 views

Ukraine is testing new weapons to counter Russian guided aerial bombs. In September-November, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed up to 100 enemy KABs and 138 reactive "Geraniums."

Ukraine tests new weapons to counter Russian KABs - General Staff

Ukraine is testing new weapons to counter Russian guided aerial bombs (KABs). This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine following the results of a monthly meeting on capability development, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in September-November, the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed up to 100 enemy KABs.

The conditions of modern warfare dictate, first and foremost, the need to develop and scale up the direction of unmanned systems, other high-tech means of destruction and repulsion of enemy attacks.

- stated the General Staff.

The military reported that, along with other air attack means, the enemy has already used 138 jet "Geraniums" – most of them were destroyed by our air defense.

"The implementation and scaling of innovations are effective when the capabilities of our troops grow at the same time," emphasized Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksiy Shevchenko.

Recall

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Russian military has an advantage in the drone air war, and Ukrainian logistics and unmanned units are suffering losses that already exceed those of the infantry.

Air defense systems can intercept Russian jet-powered KABs - Ihnat25.10.25, 17:43 • 5093 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineTechnologies
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine