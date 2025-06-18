$41.530.01
American Anduril, together with Rheinmetall, is localizing the production of military drones in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

Rheinmetall and Anduril Industries will start joint production of Barracuda and Fury drones and rocket engines in Europe. The systems will be integrated into the Rheinmetall Battlesuite combat ecosystem.

American Anduril, together with Rheinmetall, is localizing the production of military drones in Europe

Rheinmetall and Anduril Industries have entered into a strategic partnership to jointly produce autonomous air systems and power plants in Europe. This was reported by UNN with reference to Anduril Industries.

Details

The cooperation envisages localized production in three areas: Barracuda drones, Fury multi-purpose drones, and solid-propellant rocket engines for the needs of European armies. All these systems are integrated into the Rheinmetall Battlesuite digital combat ecosystem.

This is a different model of cooperation in the defense sector, built on joint production, operational relevance and mutual respect for sovereignty. Together with Rheinmetall, we are creating systems that can be quickly manufactured, widely deployed and adapted to the development of NATO missions.

– said Anduril Industries CEO Brian Schimpf.

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger also commented on the new collaboration.

Rheinmetall has always advocated reliability, scalability and strategic depth in defense production. By integrating Anduril's solutions into Rheinmetall's European manufacturing and digital sovereignty system, we are building on this foundation new types of autonomous capabilities that are rapidly manufactured, modular and meet NATO's ever-changing requirements.

– Papperger noted.

The partnership also explores new methods of creating solid-propellant engines to meet the needs of the European market.

Ukrainian instructors shared their experience in countering Russian drones with Britain23.04.25, 06:26 • 4681 view

The companies declared the long-term nature of the initiative.

This is a long-term joint investment in the joint development of easily deployable systems tailored to the specific needs of each European regional market. This partnership reflects the philosophy of "created with Europe, not for it", which prioritizes local control, transparency and adaptability, rather than dependence or attachment.

– the statement emphasizes.

Reference

Barracuda is a drone with a modular design, suitable for mass production and customization for various missions.

Fury is a Group 5 drone with the characteristics of a combat aircraft, capable of operating in cooperation with manned and unmanned platforms.

Let us remind you

Anduril and Rheinmetall have previously collaborated on the creation of multi-level UAV countermeasures, as well as the US Army's Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program. The new partnership envisages a rapid, modular and flexible approach to the development of defense technologies for NATO countries.

OpenAI and Anduril team up to create anti-drone systems05.12.24, 09:20 • 17359 views

Andrey Kulik

