Ukrainian instructors shared their experience in countering Russian drones with Britain

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

The White House has confirmed that Witkoff will meet with Putin again this week

April 22, 06:10 PM

In Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 11 due to a Russian drone attack

April 22, 06:12 PM

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims has increased to 38 - OVA

April 22, 06:58 PM

Explosions heard in Odesa - mayor

April 22, 07:56 PM

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

01:42 AM
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM
The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Ukrainian instructors shared their experience in countering Russian drones with Britain

Kyiv

 • 252 views

Ukraine secretly sent military instructors to Britain to exchange experience in countering the tactics of using drones used by Russia. British military personnel are adapting military education to the realities of modern warfare.

Ukrainian instructors shared their experience in countering Russian drones with Britain

Ukrainian military instructors with combat experience were secretly sent to Great Britain, where they shared with their British colleagues the skills to counter the tactics of using drones that Russia uses in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by the publication The Times, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as part of Operation Interflex, which involves the training of Ukrainian military personnel in Great Britain, Ukraine secretly sent experienced instructors in unmanned systems to pass on to their British colleagues the unique combat experience gained in the war with the Russian army. Particular attention was paid to training British soldiers in the latest tactics of using drones by Russia on the battlefield - to help them better prepare for the future war.

Instructors from Ukraine also help integrate drone knowledge into basic recruit training, allowing military education to be adapted to the realities of modern warfare.

The Minister for Veterans Affairs of Great Britain, Colonel Alistair Carns, in publications on his page on the social network X, emphasized the importance of such an exchange.

Lessons from Ukraine are relevant now and are of great importance for every theater of operations

- says Karns.

According to him, there are already technologies that allow unmanned systems to independently move to the area of operations, detect, select, track and hit targets - both autonomously and with the participation of an operator. 

The British colonel noted that troops should be prepared for the use of drones on all fronts.

Just as artillery training became standard before the First World War, today drones should become the new norm of military training

- he said

The head of the American defense company Anduril, Palmer Lucky, which specializes in the production of drones, noted that, in his opinion, the "Pandora's box" has already been opened when it comes to autonomous weapons.

Let us remind you

Denmark will send soldiers to Ukraine for training, in particular, experience in using drones. The Russian embassy has already expressed outrage, considering this an escalation of the conflict.

Involving veterans in basic military training: Zelenskyy signs draft law15.04.25, 14:23 • 8951 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
Denmark
United Kingdom
Ukraine
