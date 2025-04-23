Ukrainian instructors shared their experience in countering Russian drones with Britain

Ukrainian military instructors with combat experience were secretly sent to Great Britain, where they shared with their British colleagues the skills to counter the tactics of using drones that Russia uses in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by the publication The Times, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as part of Operation Interflex, which involves the training of Ukrainian military personnel in Great Britain, Ukraine secretly sent experienced instructors in unmanned systems to pass on to their British colleagues the unique combat experience gained in the war with the Russian army. Particular attention was paid to training British soldiers in the latest tactics of using drones by Russia on the battlefield - to help them better prepare for the future war.

Instructors from Ukraine also help integrate drone knowledge into basic recruit training, allowing military education to be adapted to the realities of modern warfare.

The Minister for Veterans Affairs of Great Britain, Colonel Alistair Carns, in publications on his page on the social network X, emphasized the importance of such an exchange.

Lessons from Ukraine are relevant now and are of great importance for every theater of operations - says Karns.

According to him, there are already technologies that allow unmanned systems to independently move to the area of operations, detect, select, track and hit targets - both autonomously and with the participation of an operator.

The British colonel noted that troops should be prepared for the use of drones on all fronts.

Just as artillery training became standard before the First World War, today drones should become the new norm of military training - he said

The head of the American defense company Anduril, Palmer Lucky, which specializes in the production of drones, noted that, in his opinion, the "Pandora's box" has already been opened when it comes to autonomous weapons.

Let us remind you

Denmark will send soldiers to Ukraine for training, in particular, experience in using drones. The Russian embassy has already expressed outrage, considering this an escalation of the conflict.

