Bloomberg: US Army plans significant increase in Patriot missile arsenal

The US Army plans to spend over $1.3 billion on Patriot missiles in the fiscal year beginning October 1, and has quietly increased the total target procurement of this anti-aircraft missile weapon, which has proven critically important not only for Ukraine but also for US forces in the Middle East, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

"On April 16, a group of senior army officials that determines weapons requirements increased the procurement plan for the most advanced Patriot interceptors from 3,376 to 13,773 units," according to documents attached to the army's budget request for fiscal year 2026, the publication writes. The group sets requirements, but, as noted, they do not automatically translate into exact budget figures or short-term contracts.

American lawmakers, as indicated, are developing policy and funding bills for the US Department of Defense that could take these forecasts into account.

The new figure indicates the army's commitment to Patriot missiles, demand for which is growing as the US, its allies, and partners seek to strengthen air and missile defense systems, the publication notes. The latest model - Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE), developed by Lockheed Martin Corp. - is capable of intercepting drones, cruise missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles. The solid-propellant rocket engine is supplied by L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Ukraine has actively used Patriot batteries and missiles, known as interceptors, from the US and its allies to protect its populated areas from Russian attacks.

President Donald Trump confirmed the shipment of more defensive weapons to Ukraine, reversing an earlier administration decision to suspend supplies, amid his criticism of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for "killing too many people."

"The army's budget documents state that 2,047 PAC-3 MSE missiles were purchased by fiscal year 2024, with another 230 in 2024 and 214 this year," the publication writes.

The country's army, as reported, requested $945.9 million to purchase 224 missiles in 2026: $549.6 million from the main budget and $396.3 million to support Operation Atlantic Resolve, aimed at strengthening NATO's defense in Europe. A tax and spending bill signed by Trump last week provides for billions of dollars in additional defense spending and, according to documents, will add $366 million for the purchase of another 96 interceptors, the publication writes.

US forces in the Middle East used Patriot systems to assist Israel and protect Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar from an Iranian missile barrage after strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters last month that US soldiers completely defeated them, repelling 14 Iranian missiles.

"After years of diagnosing ammunition and interceptor shortages, we are finally getting more concrete recommendations - and a fourfold increase in Patriot interceptors sounds like a sound idea," said Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "But to recover, we will have to take medicine in the form of appropriations and multi-year contracts. But even with all that, it won't be easy and won't happen overnight."

US Army spokesman Steve Warren told reporters on Tuesday that the army has consistently funded production for many years, but "ramping up production is a complex task."

In March, Lockheed Martin said its "PAC-3 team significantly increased production volumes and achieved new record highs" last year, delivering 500 missiles.

"This is more than a 30% increase in production compared to 2023," the company said, adding that it plans to increase production by another 20% this year.

