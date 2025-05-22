Poland asks the US to sell missiles for Patriot for almost 6 billion dollars
Poland wants to purchase 788 PAC-2 GEM-T missiles for Patriot systems. The maximum order value can reach 5.8 billion dollars.
The US Congress has received an application from Poland for the sale of almost 800 PAC-2 GEM-T missiles for the Patriot air defense system. This is reported by UNN with reference to Defence24.pl.
According to the content of the US Congress application for consent to the sale of weapons systems, Poland is interested in purchasing 788 PAC-2 Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical (GEM-T) missiles for MIM-104 Patriot air and missile defense systems.
The publication notes that the maximum order value may be $5.8 billion,
The procedure for the sale of weapons under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program in the United States requires the consent of, in particular, the American Congress. After approval by the parliament, the application for the sale of weapons is submitted to the US Department of State, which, through the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), reports on the consent given
It is worth noting that PAC-2 GEM-T (Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical) missiles have a range of up to 160 km.
In March, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh announced that the country plans to sign a contract with the United States for $2 billion for logistical support of Patriot anti-missile defense systems.
Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on the European Union to create an air defense shield to strengthen the bloc's ability to deter aggression.
