Unknown drone shot down near military town in southern Estonia

Two unknown drones were discovered in southern Estonia, one of which was shot down. The incident occurred on October 17. This was reported by ERR, according to UNN.

On October 17, two drones of unknown origin flew over Estonia, near the military town of Reedo. One of them was shot down by allies, the report says.

It is noted that the military, together with the police and border guards, tried to find the downed drone, but failed to locate it.

The military town of Reedo, which was opened a year ago, is home to the 5th Squadron of the 7th Cavalry Regiment of the US Army - an armored reconnaissance unit. The town is primarily intended to accommodate military personnel from allied countries, as well as the Estonian Defense Forces.

