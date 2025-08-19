Venezuelan President announced mobilization of 4.5 million militiamen due to US threats

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced plans to mobilize 4.5 million militiamen across the country to counter possible US intervention, UNN reports, citing XINHUA.

Details

As the publication writes, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Monday the decision to "mobilize 4.5 million civilian militiamen across the country to counter US threats to start a war against his country."

Speaking at a meeting with governors and mayors of his ruling coalition, Maduro announced "plans to strengthen rural and urban militias, as well as organize combat groups in factories and workplaces."

Maduro called his move "a perfect combination of people, police, and armed forces" to ensure peace and protect the country's sovereignty, emphasizing that "the people are ready to resist any offensive."

His statement came after Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez accused the US of trying to justify military action in the Caribbean under the guise of fighting drug trafficking.

Addition

Earlier this month, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi offered a $50 million reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest, accusing him of ties to international drug trafficking.