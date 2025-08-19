Venezuelan President announced mobilization of 4.5 million militiamen due to US threats

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
12:26 PM • 35559 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 58760 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 55949 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 55659 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 36856 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 27931 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 94386 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 72002 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 85675 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103457 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.1m/s
56%
749mm
Popular news
Why the second meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy went smoothly: the secret lies in "sensitive topics" - The TimesAugust 19, 08:24 AM • 7336 views
"No more connection": Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed Russian fuel train in ZaporizhzhiaPhotoAugust 19, 08:51 AM • 12209 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 36385 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 45808 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhoto05:03 PM • 8550 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 58741 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 55930 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 55646 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 46239 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 36850 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Emmanuel Macron
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhoto05:03 PM • 8686 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 36745 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 109159 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 62299 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 118553 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Instagram
United States dollar
Euro

Venezuelan President announced mobilization of 4.5 million militiamen due to US threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1870 views

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the mobilization of 4.5 million civilian militiamen. This step is a response to US threats and accusations of attempting to justify military action.

Venezuelan President announced mobilization of 4.5 million militiamen due to US threats

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced plans to mobilize 4.5 million militiamen across the country to counter possible US intervention, UNN reports, citing XINHUA.

Details

As the publication writes, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Monday the decision to "mobilize 4.5 million civilian militiamen across the country to counter US threats to start a war against his country."

Speaking at a meeting with governors and mayors of his ruling coalition, Maduro announced "plans to strengthen rural and urban militias, as well as organize combat groups in factories and workplaces."

Maduro called his move "a perfect combination of people, police, and armed forces" to ensure peace and protect the country's sovereignty, emphasizing that "the people are ready to resist any offensive."

His statement came after Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez accused the US of trying to justify military action in the Caribbean under the guise of fighting drug trafficking.

Addition

Earlier this month, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi offered a $50 million reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest, accusing him of ties to international drug trafficking.

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Pam Bondi
Nicolás Maduro
United States Army
United States Department of Defense
Venezuela
United States